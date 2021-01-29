Memorial Health planning to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65+

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial University Medical Center will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to people 65 years and older.
You will not need to be a patient to gain access.
The following statement is from Memorial Health:
“We are finalizing plans to open an offsite, community based vaccine clinic for people 65+. It will be appointment-only for anyone 65+ and not just Memorial Health patients. We believe this is a critical service that should be offered to everyone that meets the current criteria.
We will operate several clinic days next week and will announce the dates and times early in the week.
Memorial Health will operate this clinic until we are out of first doses.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
