Savannah State baseball to play in inaugural JAX Diamond Classic, 2021 schedule released

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State baseball released it’s 2021 schedule on Thursday. They return to action on February 12 and will play 27-games in the regular season.
The Tigers will play an eight game non-conference schedule in February before opening Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) action on March 13 against Clark Atlanta. In December, the SIAC pushed all conference play back to March, but allowed schools to schedule non-conference games if they chose to.
SSU will open with a three-game series against Salem University in Savannah.
The Tigers were also announced to be part of a marquee non-conference match-up on March 22 against fellow HBCU, Edward Waters in the inaugural JAX Diamond Classic, which is being hosted by the minor league baseball team, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The JAX Diamond Classic will also be one of the only Tigers’ games were fans will be allowed to attend, as the SIAC has issued guidelines preventing the Tigers from having fans at home games. For more information on the JAX Diamond Classic, click here.
The 2021 SIAC Championship is scheduled for April 29-May 2 in Albany, Georgia.
You can find the full baseball schedule here.
