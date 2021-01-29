SC teen dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

“We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”