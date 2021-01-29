Small business development center groundbreaking held

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville, Liberty County, and Georgia Southern University are teaming to give future business owners a place to grow.
The small business incubator in Hinesville will be Georgia Southern’s third location. Being here in Hinesville, part of their focus will be helping budding business owners who’re present for former military members looking for a new start.
University leaders talked about their plan for the incubator. Besides it being a site for entrepreneurs to rent office space and utilities, it connects them with faculty and students from the Parker College of Business who can offer research assistance to plot their business plan and more.
“What this allows us to do is have a facility with all the technical services and expertise needed are here for them to thrive,” said City Manager Kenneth Howard.
The university already has incubator sites in Statesboro and Metter.
They anticipate construction to begin in the Spring.
