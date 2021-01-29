Wedding Expo helps couples preparing to say “I do” during a pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Couples planning a wedding can get some help and guidance from the professionals Sunday, Jan. 31 at the annual I Do Savannah Wedding Expo.
The expo at the Hyatt Regency Savannah will feature local vendors in the wedding industry to help you plan the big day, the honeymoon, and married life after cake is gone. Unlike other wedding expos and bridal shows, director Bruce Beaird says they only open the event to Savannah and Chatham County’s top wedding vendors so you can be assured you’re getting advice based on the market and what’s available.
The expo has taken extra COVID-19 precautions to keep couples safe. masks will be required and attendance will be limited to 75 people during specific time slots. Anyone wanting to attend can sign up for one of three time slots: 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m., or 3-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 purchased in advance through Eventbright. Admission will be $15 at the door. Children younger than 12 will be admitted for free.
