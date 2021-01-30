Brief warmup ahead of rain Sunday PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High clouds will continue moving overhead this evening, but we will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, cool enough with the breeze for a light jacket if you have evening plans!
Tybee Tides: 7.9′ 9:22PM I 0.1′ 3:47AM I 8.3′ 9:44AM
Cloud cover holds overnight as the wind shifts from easterly to southwesterly, ushering in warmer air. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of the year. Warm air moves in ahead of the cold front, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. The wind will also be noticeable. The southwesterly breeze will be sustained at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour possible throughout the day.
The cold front moves into our western communities during the midafternoon hours, pushing rain toward the coast through the evening. Pockets of heavy rain will be embedded within this line, but severe weather is not expected. Showers will move offshore late Sunday into early Monday morning, with an isolated shower or two lingering during the Monday morning commute. 0.50″ - 1.00″ of rain is possible along and north of I-16, with 0.25″ - 0.50″ possible along and south of the Altamaha River. This will help put a difference in Savannah’s rain deficit of ~1.70″ for the year.
Monday will be much cooler with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies. The wind will be sustained from the northwest at 15-20 miles per hour on Monday and Tuesday, making for a couple blustery winter days in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire! Even cooler air filters in on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with lows in the mid 30s on Tuesday and lows near 32 degrees for Savannah on Wednesday morning. Inland communities will be a few degrees cooler, plan ahead to cover up your sensitive plants and to take care of your pets!
We’ll be dry through the middle of the week ahead of warmer air moving in on Thursday and Friday as highs return to the 60s on Thursday and lower 70s on Friday. There is a slight chance of rain on Friday, but Saturday looks wetter as another front looks to push through bringing with it another shot of rain this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.