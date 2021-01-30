GBI investigating death in Tattnall Co.

GBI investigating death in Tattnall Co.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a death in Tattnall County. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | January 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 12:27 PM

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a death in Tattnall County.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI with a death investigation.

Officials say Bobby Kicklighter, 88, was found dead in his home on Pinewood Lane in Glennville from apparent gunshot wounds around 1:30 a. m. Saturday.

Police suspect foul play was involved.

Anyone with information can call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6778, the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103, or the GBI at 912-871-1121.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.