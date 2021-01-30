Protest held outside Claxton Poultry Farms after claims of workplace incident

“Claxton Poultry was surprised to learn recently that a previous employee, Ms. Krystal Grant, had an unresolved grievance with the company and intended to protest today in Claxton. In early August of last year an HR manager at our Sylvania plant greeted Ms. Grant and another employee in an unprofessional manner. The Manager, realizing what he said, immediately apologized to both employees. He apologized again to Ms. Grant a few days later during the internal hearing about the incident and later again in a written apology. The manager was disciplined in accordance with company policies regarding such matters and Ms. Grant continued her employment with the company until October 30 of last year and never mentioned the incident again. Ms. Grant offered a written notice of resignation, not mentioning the incident or any unresolved grievance, and thanked the Plant Manager and the same HR Manager involved with this incident for the opportunity to have worked for the company.