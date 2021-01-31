Fire damages 911 center and ambulances in Jeff Davis Co.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire damaged the E-911 center and ambulance fleet in Jeff Davis County earlier today. Ambulances are “out of commission” and the county 911 line is unavailable according to a message from County Administrator Oakley G. Perry.
Appling, Bacon and Coffee Counties are providing 911 and ambulance services to Jeff Davis County.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.