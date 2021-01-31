Fire damages 911 center and ambulances in Jeff Davis Co.

A fire damaged the E-911 center and ambulance fleet in Jeff Davis Co. earlier today. (Source: Steve Land)
By WTOC Staff | January 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:22 PM

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire damaged the E-911 center and ambulance fleet in Jeff Davis County earlier today. Ambulances are “out of commission” and the county 911 line is unavailable according to a message from County Administrator Oakley G. Perry.

Appling, Bacon and Coffee Counties are providing 911 and ambulance services to Jeff Davis County.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

