Garden City association provides fresh produce for community

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Green was the theme on Saturday, as the Garden City Homestead Association hosted the Community Gardens Harvest Festival.
The drive-thru food distribution event was held to provide fresh produce, such as greens and cabbages, to the community to help ensure everyone has a nutritious new year.
Garden City council members and community volunteers helped at the event.
Donna Williams, of Center Parc, said this event is very important to the people of Garden City.
“There’s only one grocery store here, so individuals who may not have transportation they can’t get access to fresh produce, so that’s why it’s extremely important to have a community garden,” said Williams.
This was the third community gardens event, and organizers said they plan on having another food drive thru event next month.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.