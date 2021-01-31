Rain moves in this evening, followed by colder air!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers will build back in from the west late this afternoon into the evening. This batch of rain will be heavier than this morning’s, with embedded downpours and perhaps a few lightning strikes.
The severe threat is low, but we could see a storm produce brief gusts near 40 miles per hour. The bigger impact will be the rain itself. Be safe driving if you have evening plans, the heavier rain will reach Savannah and the surrounding communities around sunset/dinner time.
Today’s accumulations could reach 0.5″ to 1.0″ for many communities, with locally higher amounts especially north of I-16. The wind has been howling most of the day but has begun to subside. After gusts over 30 miles per hour, many gusts now are reaching the 20 mile per hour range this evening.
Tybee Tides: 7.2′ 10:08PM I -0.4′ 4:34AM I 7.9′ 10:31AM
A few showers could linger Monday morning, especially in the Lowcountry. Temperatures start off in the mid 40s with afternoon highs only topping out near 50 degrees. Cooler air moves in Tuesday leading to a frosty with morning lows in the mid 30s. Highs return to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The wind will still be blowing out of the northwest Monday and Tuesday, with gusts over 25 miles per hour on Monday and gusts closer to 20 mph on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days for freezing temperatures early in the morning as lows dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s away from the coastline.
We’ll see a brief warm up during the end of the work week with morning lows back in the upper 40s on Friday and highs in the 60s. There isn’t strong agreement on the timing of our widespread rain chance, but Saturday does look more probable than Friday at this time. If you have Friday/weekend plans, be sure to check back as we fine-tune this part of the forecast.
Looking ahead to next week, a strong front will likely move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Sunday into Monday. This front could usher in some of the coldest air of the season, with a widespread hard freeze (mid 20s) possible as early as Monday morning (February 8th).
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.