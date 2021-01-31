SC lawmakers advance $208 million for vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The lawmakers who write South Carolina’s budget voted Monday to advance a $208 million coronavirus pandemic relief bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to move the legislation, which would give the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control $63 million to continue combatting the pandemic. The Medical University of South Carolina would receive $45 million, and another $100 million would be placed in a reserve account to help hospitals and other vaccine providers offset costs.
The money, drawn from state surplus dollars, would help cover the costs of testing and vaccinations, personal protective equipment and other expenses.
“In our opinion, no money should be spared when it comes to the lives and economic lives of our citizens,” said Rep. Bill Herbkersman, chair of the Ways and Means health care subcommittee, last week.
