SC reports 2,649 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths in the state.
Sunday’s report also included 108 new probable cases and six new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 396,712 confirmed cases, 46,674 probable cases, 6,355 confirmed deaths and 687 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 12,368 individual test results, of which 21.4% were positive.
As of Sunday, a total of 4,961,393 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
