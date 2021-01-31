SIDC holds 6th annual Traffick Jam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Interagency Diversity Council went virtual and held its 6th annual Traffick Jam.
This year’s theme was “Breaking the Cycles of Human Trafficking One Survivor at a Time.”
One of several speakers was Jerome Elam, the president and CEO of the Trafficking in America Task Force. Elam is also a survivor of child abuse, child sex trafficking and child pornography.
He says the average trafficker only gets one and a half years behind bars and prosecuting traffickers needs to be done better.
He says due to the pandemic it makes it harder to realize when someone is being trafficked and some of the red flags to look out for.
Elam says events like this, especially in a human trafficking hub like Savannah, allows people to become equipped with the knowledge to become more aware and help put an end to human and sex trafficking.
“It’s all about breaking that silence, shattering that wall of silence around abuse because there are several studies that say that the average victim of child abuse and trafficking has to tell an average of nine adults before they’re believed and I really hope that starting today we can reduce that to one because children are just not listened to,” said Elam.
If you missed today’s Traffick Jam the sessions were recorded. SIDC’s chairman said it should be posted to their website sometime next week.
