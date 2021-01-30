Windy, warm & wet Sunday!

The cold front moves into our western communities during the midafternoon hours, pushing rain toward the coast through the evening. Pockets of heavy rain will be embedded within this line. An isolated storm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Showers will move offshore late Sunday into early Monday morning, with an isolated shower or two lingering during the Monday morning commute. 0.50″ - 1.00″ of rain is possible along and north of I-16, with 0.25″ - 0.50″ possible along and south of the Altamaha River. This will help put a difference in Savannah’s rain deficit of ~1.70″ for the year.