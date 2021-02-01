Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case

CANDLER CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says more than 70 arrest warrants have been issued in an animal cruelty investigation.
CCSO says investigators discovered several dogs and cats living in conditions that violated Georgia law at a residence on Johnson Road after a complaint. The animals were surrendered to a rescue group.
The sheriff’s office says 74 arrest warrants were obtained for Vicki Buck on animal cruelty charges. Buck has not yet been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
CCSO is asking for anyone with information on the case to contact them at 912-685-8649 or tips@candlersheriff.org.
