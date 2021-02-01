Chatham County delegation meets with Chatham Area Transit board members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of Chatham Area Transit’s Board of Directors met Monday with the Chatham County delegation in Atlanta to discuss how the organization moves forward despite leadership change-ups.
Last week, the CAT board fired CEO Bacarra Mauldin, and a few days later appointed an interim.
Concerned about the structure of the Chatham Area Transit Board and how effective they are and can be, members of the state delegation sat down with several on the board this morning to discuss how to move the agency forward for the good of the riding public.
CAT Board members Clinton Edminster, Helen Stone and board Chairman Deidrick Cody attended in person, while board member Michael O’Halloran called in.
According Representative Carl Gilliard, he wants the board to work on expanding services like expanding routes to cover the whole county.
Representative Gilliard said today was the first of a series of meetings between the board and delegation.
“It’s a work in progress. I think today was a good step that members of the board came forward. We can agree to disagree, but we’ve got to do something where we can compromise to move transportation forward. There’s too much on the line,” Rep. Carl Gilliard - Dist. 162.
Gilliard pointed out companies bringing jobs to the area, especially in logistics and manufacturing, as another reason why county-wide public transportation is so important, and why CAT needs to continue moving towards that goal.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.