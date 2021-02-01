CHD opens online portal for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An online portal is now available for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through public health in the Coastal Health District.
Appointments are available for Georgia residents in Phase 1a and Phase 1a+, which includes healthcare workers, emergency first responders, adults age 65 and older, and caregivers of adults age 65 and older.
The quickest way to schedule an appointment is through the online portal at chdcovidvax.org. However, residents who do not have online access or need assistance can schedule by phone at 912-230-5506.
