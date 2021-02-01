Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough will push out of the area tonight. We’ll keep lots of clouds with a slight chance for a shower mainly north of I16 through 10pm. Winds remain brisk and may gust to 30mph. High pressure builds in Tuesday through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as we’ll likely see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and a slight chance for showers. The front stalls over the area Saturday so we’ll keep lots of clouds and scattered showers. The cold front moves away Sunday evening with drier and cooler air returning.
Today will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. It will be breezy with gusts to 30mph. Highs 46-50.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through 10pm then overnight clearing. It remains breezy and cold. Lows 33-37 with wind chills as low as 25.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with gust to 25mph, highs 50-52.
Tuesday night will be clear and cold, lows near 30.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. We start with a morning freeze then it will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. We start with a morning freeze then it will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and milder, lows in the low 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs near 60.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory in effect until late Tuesday. Today: NW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts becoming W at 20-25 kts, seas 4-5 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gust to 30 kts, seas 4-5 ft. Tuesday: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gusts to 30 kts, seas 4-5 ft subsiding to 3-4 ft.
