Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-1-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An upper level trough will push out of the area tonight. We’ll keep lots of clouds with a slight chance for a shower mainly north of I16 through 10pm. Winds remain brisk and may gust to 30mph. High pressure builds in Tuesday through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as we’ll likely see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and a slight chance for showers. The front stalls over the area Saturday so we’ll keep lots of clouds and scattered showers. The cold front moves away Sunday evening with drier and cooler air returning.