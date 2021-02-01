DPH: COVID-19 variant cases increase in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is confirming there are now 19 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 identified in Georgia.
DPH says this is the same variant discovered in the U.K. and in several other countries and U.S. states. So far, no other COVID-19 variants have been identified in Georgia. The B.1.1.7 cases in Georgia are in individuals ages 15 to 61, eight males and 11 females. The cases live in metro Atlanta – Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding counties. DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individuals and will monitor them closely.
At least 30 states are reporting cases of the B.1.1.7 variant. DPH, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will continue to watch for emerging COVID-19 variants and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.