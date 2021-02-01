Eagles associate head coach departs, Georgia Southern football with another coaching vacancy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern football’s associate head coach and running backs coach, Chris Foster, is leaving the program after five years to join the staff at East Carolina. On Twitter he posted a goodbye and changed his bio to “Running Backs Coach At East Carolina University.”
Foster marks the fourth coaching vacancy the Eagles have had since their December 23, 2020 bowl game. Doug Ruse was promoted to offensive coordinator, and wide receivers coach Dimitri Donald, along with offensive line coach Ron Hudson were fired.
Foster also served as recruiting coordinator for Southern, and coached several notable running backs including Matt Breida. Breida ran for 3,740 yards and 37 touchdowns during his career with the Eagles before heading to the NFL, where he’s accumulated 2,156 rushing yards.
On Twitter, Lunsford shared a note that he wrote to Foster.
According to his Georgia Southern bio, in 2020 his running backs combined to rush for 2,427 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Eagles offense finished sixth in the country in average rushing yards per game (267.1 ypg). Foster was also a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
