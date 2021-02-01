Family searching for answers after man killed in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A family appeals for any information in a deadly shooting in Statesboro. A man died and police say plenty of people remain silent when they have some information.
As police continue to investigate, loved ones of John Howard say they would have expected somebody to say something about his death by now. The 32-year-old was visiting friends at Blakewood Apartments Thursday night.
“He was a good boy. He’d help you if he could,” the victim’s mother, Sherman Lewis said.
A trio of balloons mark the spot he died after being shot nearby.
“For him to die the way he did was wrong,” Lewis said.
Detectives continued Monday to speak to neighbors and urge them to tell anything they might have seen.
“We absolutely have evidence that suggests that we have way more potential witnesses in this case than those who’ve come forward,” Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins said.
Lewis stood with her son’s children in hopes her heartbreak would convince a witness to come forward and help the family get justice and closure.
“It seems like if you were my son’s friends and loyal like you say you were, you should have been among the first at the police station or calling the anonymous tip line,” Lewis said.
