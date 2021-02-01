Family’s dog missing after mysterious fire at Statesboro home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro family searches for their dog after a mysterious fire Friday night on their porch.
Burn marks on the house and ashes on the porch show where Melvin Cooper and his son kept their dog Beyonce. On Friday night, Cooper and his mom got calls from a neighbor of a fire on the porch and that Beyonce was badly burned.
Fire crews came and put out the fire before it damaged the house.
Sheila Johnson says her son rushed home to find the cage open and Beyonce nowhere to be seen. She says she can’t imagine anything her son could have done to make someone angry enough to harm the dog.
“He doesn’t hang out with people, stays by himself and his kids. So, we don’t understand who would set his dog on fire. That was his best friend,” Johnson said.
She says they haven’t found any evidence that points to whether she’s still alive or not.
She says they’ll hold onto hope of seeing Beyonce again.
