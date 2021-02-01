First Alert: Strong cold front may sweep through this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A much colder weather pattern is developing and the coldest air so far this fall and winter seasons may arrive in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry next week.
A large pool of cold, Arctic air has been residing in western Canada – periodically – for a couple of weeks now. But, the weather pattern over North America has kept much of the cold bottled up well to the north of the southeastern United States.
That may change late this week into early next week.
A Sudden Stratospheric Warming event has weakened the always-present Polar Vortex near the Arctic Circle. When the vortex weakens, its “movement” can be more erratic and it can expand, or sink, southward into southern Canada and the far northern United States. If that happens, colder-than-average temperatures will filter into much of the United States, as long as other parts of the weather pattern support it.
Bottom line – a strong cold front is forecast to sweep through our area later this weekend into early next week.
Some timing alterations and adjustments to forecast temperatures are likely. Looking over all of the forecast model data, it appears that this is going to be a plain old dry cold. But, we’ll let you know if it looks like moisture does interact with cold air behind the cold front.
