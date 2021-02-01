Georgia hospitals to benefit from rural tax credits

“The contributions given to CRMC through the rural tax credit program have been invaluable,” Vicki Lewis, CRMC president and CEO, said. “Over the past three years, our hospital has purchased new equipment, hired physicians in high-demand and specialty areas, supported operations experiencing high levels of uncompensated care and expanded to offer new services. I hope you will consider supporting this special and impactful way to ensure we can continue to provide ongoing high-quality care for our community.”