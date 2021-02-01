Gov. Kemp working on mass vaccination plan

“When that time comes we will implement this plan we’re working on to have mass vaccinations sites,” said Governor Kemp. “We still continue to listen and be in communication with the federal administration for any federal mass vaccinations sites which they’ve been talking about, I hope that doesn’t take any state supply because I feel we’ve had a good plan in progress, we’re moving the needle, we’re showing we can get the vaccines done, but we’re very open minded and continuing to talk with them.”