Gov. Kemp working on mass vaccination plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia leaders are trying to figure out the most efficient and effective way to get more people vaccinated.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says his team and state health leaders are working on a mass vaccination plan. But he says that won’t happen until more vaccines become available. They say they’re planning now so that they’re ready, when that happens.
“When that time comes we will implement this plan we’re working on to have mass vaccinations sites,” said Governor Kemp. “We still continue to listen and be in communication with the federal administration for any federal mass vaccinations sites which they’ve been talking about, I hope that doesn’t take any state supply because I feel we’ve had a good plan in progress, we’re moving the needle, we’re showing we can get the vaccines done, but we’re very open minded and continuing to talk with them.”
Governor Kemp says he hopes the state will get more doses as more vaccines get FDA-approval.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.