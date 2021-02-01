Koo becomes Georgia Southern’s second Pro Bowler in program history

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since 1949, the Pro Bowl won’t physically be played due to the pandemic.
Instead, athletes and celebrities played it out virtually on Madden ’21 (with the NFC winning 32-12), but regardless, being named a Pro Bowler is an honor.
Younghoe Koo is just the second player out of Georgia Southern to be named a Pro Bowler.
After bouncing around a bit post-graduation, he seems to have found his home in Atlanta.
“It’s crazy, I joke about it, Georgia keeps bringing me back, you know? Georgia Southern and then AAF for the Legends and then Atlanta Falcons, so it feels- it’s really a second home to me, or right now it’s home for me,” Koo said via Zoom earlier in the week. “Grew up in Jersey and then came to Statesboro, and it keeps coming back to Georgia, so I love it here.”
Koo said Georgia Southern helped prepare him to compete, partly because he was going against guys like Tyler Bass, who kicked his way into Buffalo’s record books this season.
“He’s, you know, like my little brother to me, and we stay in contact, Koo explained. “We started this game, this season where before every game, so Saturday night, we would FaceTime and we would talk about how the week went and how we were going to, you know, what kind of mindset we were bringing, what kind of swing thoughts we were bringing to that Sunday game.”
While the Falcons didn’t have the best year, finishing 4-12, Koo hit nearly 95-percent of his field goal attempts, including one from 54-yards, and accounted for 144 points- the most for any kicker in the NFL.
Koo said it was a little disappointing to not get to physically play in the Pro Bowl, but felt honored to represent Atlanta regardless.
He says Georgia Southern could be on its way to becoming specialist U, and his parting message for those watching was simple.
“Hail Southern!”
He posted this shot of his NFC jersey on Instagram and said, “Crazy how far I’ve come, but can’t wait to see what’s next in this journey.”
