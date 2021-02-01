Monday: Colder, windy weather builds in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Temperatures are in the mid-50s (but, falling) with a breeze at 4:30 a.m.. The temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s by mid-morning around the Savannah Metro and will struggle to warm back to 50° by mid-afternoon under a cloudy, to mostly cloudy sky, and winds gusting to 30 MPH, or so.
You’ll need a jacket through the day. Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 40s after sunset as the sky begins to clear.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low to mid-30s Tuesday morning with a lighter breeze and cold wind chills. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s with plentiful sunshine and a chilly breeze Tuesday afternoon.
A widespread freeze is forecast Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Both are first alert weather days, with the expectation of a widespread morning freeze. Cover sensitive plants the night before, turn off sprinklers and be prepared to scrape frost if you parked outside.
Milder weather builds in Friday and Saturday ahead of an Arctic cold front Sunday. Very cold weather, including a risk of hard freezes, is in the forecast early next week.
We’ll keep you updated,
Cutter
