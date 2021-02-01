Monday: Colder, windy weather builds in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Temperatures are in the mid-50s (but, falling) with a breeze at 4:30 a.m.. The temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s by mid-morning around the Savannah Metro and will struggle to warm back to 50° by mid-afternoon under a cloudy, to mostly cloudy sky, and winds gusting to 30 MPH, or so.