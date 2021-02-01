SC for ED advocating for school staff to be prioritized in the state’s vaccine rollout plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From February 1-5, the grassroots organization SC for ED will be advocating for school staff members to be prioritized in receiving covid-19 vaccines.
The teacher group hopes to accomplish this goal by taking a few steps.
- Monday, Feb. 1: Contact Gov. Henry McMaster by phone or email.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: Contact your S.C. senators and representatives.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: Wear red and post a selfie of why you need a vaccine. Use #vaccinemeSC on your posts.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: Mail a band-aid to the Governor’s Office
- Friday, Feb. 5: Email your school board members and ask them to advocate on your behalf.
Right now, vaccine distribution in South Carolina is in phase 1A which includes healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, admitted hospital patients aged 65 and older, those 70 and older with or without underlying health conditions and COVID-19 vaccine/testing mission-critical state/local government employees.
DHEC estimates that this phase will include 987,039 people in the state.
Teachers are a part of phase 1B in the state’s rollout plan, which also includes law enforcement officers, grocery store workers and more. This phase is estimated to include 573,501 people in the state.
Vaccine rollout for this group isn’t expected to begin until early spring of 2021, however this may change due to vaccine availability, demand and provider participation.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.