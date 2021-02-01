Scammers could be using the COVID-19 vaccine to try to get your information

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement says scammers looking for personal information are trying to take advantage of those over the age of 65 who are hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Bluffton Police Department are warning people that as demand for vaccines goes up, so are the opportunities for phone scammers.
“Pretty much the state has mandated that no COVID vaccine provider would contact you to obtain personal information,” said Lieutenant Christian Gonzales of the Bluffton Police.
The Bluffton Police Department is always dealing with scammers. Recently, they have seen a new trend in what types of scams are coming through, including scams promising people access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
South Carolina DHEC as well as South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have also seen an increase in vaccine scams. Today they have a few tips.
They say if you are contacted by a vaccine provider, they will not ask for personal information over the phone. The only time you should share personal information is if you are calling to make an actual appointment with a certified provider. No one should pay or provide personal information to join a waiting list, and if you have any doubts about who is calling you you can check on DHEC’s Vaccine Location Web Map.
Police in Bluffton say the key is to make sure you are not paying for anything or sharing personal information.
“There are scammers trying to contact some of our people in the state in reference to COVID vaccines,” said Lieutenant Gonzales. “And really what their agenda is, is they are trying to get your personal information. And they are trying to in any way to get all of your personal information, and one thing is for sure, that the police department would encourage everybody if that happens to file a police report in regards to that kind of scamming.”
No matter where you are, if you believe you have been a victim of a scammer you should call your local non-emergency line and report it as soon as possible.
