Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Family Preparedness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues through Friday, February 5th.
Monday: Family Preparedness Day
Tuesday: Thunderstorm Safety
Wednesday: Tornado Safety
Thursday: Lightning Safety
Friday: Flood Safety
Monday is a great day to make sure that you and your family have a safe, reliable way to get the latest alerts during severe or active weather. The WTOC Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are both great resources. Meteorologists and emergency officials prefer that people have more than one way to receive severe weather information; like severe weather alerts.
Also, make sure that you have a plan ready-to-go in the event dangerous severe weather impacts your home; such as a hurricane plan, tornado safety plan, etc. Having a plan beforehand limits stress during the event and gets you and your family to a safe place even faster.
WTOC will be talking about Severe Weather Preparedness Week on-air and online through Friday.
