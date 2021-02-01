Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Family Preparedness

Make sure you and your family are prepared for severe weather (Source: WTOC-TV)
By Cutter Martin | February 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 8:37 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues through Friday, February 5th.

Monday: Family Preparedness Day

Tuesday: Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday: Tornado Safety

Thursday: Lightning Safety

Friday: Flood Safety

Monday is a great day to make sure that you and your family have a safe, reliable way to get the latest alerts during severe or active weather. The WTOC Weather App and NOAA Weather Radio are both great resources. Meteorologists and emergency officials prefer that people have more than one way to receive severe weather information; like severe weather alerts.

Also, make sure that you have a plan ready-to-go in the event dangerous severe weather impacts your home; such as a hurricane plan, tornado safety plan, etc. Having a plan beforehand limits stress during the event and gets you and your family to a safe place even faster.

WTOC will be talking about Severe Weather Preparedness Week on-air and online through Friday.

