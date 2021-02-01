Surrounding counties assisting after Jeff Davis 911 center destroyed in fire

JEFF DAVIS, Ga. (WTOC) - An ambulance fleet was destroyed after the Jeff Davis 911 center caught on fire over the weekend. Now, surrounding counties are pitching in to help them continue responding to calls.
The damage is significant, and it has left the 911 center completely inoperable. County officials are now trying to figure out how they can continue to help their community since their ambulances are out of commission.
The fire happened on Saturday at the home of the EMS department, the emergency management team and the 911 call center. The county commission says all the county ambulances were destroyed and it’s up to the commission to decide what they’re going to do about the building.
Very quickly, Jeff Davis Sheriff Preston Bohannon says the county was able to move into a mobile command center, which they’re currently working out of. This means the county’s citizens are not going without any services.
“I want to reassure the citizens and taxpayers of this community that we’re going to move forward. The emergency services that was here a week ago, we still got it. If they have an issue, the same numbers that worked then works now. There’s not a hiccup in that. The services are here and we’re going to serve them as we always have,” Sheriff Bohannon said.
The sheriff says he’s hopeful that GEMA and the governor can help them recover. In the meantime, Appling, Bacon and Coffee counties have stepped in to help Jeff Davis stay in service by sending their own ambulances to emergency calls in the county.
