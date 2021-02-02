Basketball, baseball programs postponed at Windsor Forest High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Windsor Forest High School basketball and baseball programs have been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the school system.
The school system says practices and games have been postponed until further notice out of an abundance of caution. The decision was made using guidelines established by the District Athletic Office following CDC, Department of Public Health and GHSA recommendations.
School officials confirmed the decision is both the girls and boys basketball teams.
Schedule revisions, if applicable, will be provided by the school district once information is available.
