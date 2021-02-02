Candler Co. woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County woman was released on bond after she surrendered to sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon.
Vicki Buck faces more than seven charges of animal cruelty after deputies searched her kennels.
Candler County’s sheriff said the animal owner had registered with the county to have more than 20 animals at a time. But he says the living conditions went down as the number of animals went up.
Investigators say Buck had 74 animals in a kennel behind the home. Sheriff John Miles says they received a complaint and got a search warrant to investigate.
He says they found animals in unsanitary conditions in violation of Georgia law.
“We gathered the evidence that we needed to make our case. The owner surrendered the animals to a rescue group from a nearby county,” Sheriff Miles said.
Candler County created the permit requirement in 2019 to keep track of owners with more than 20 animals. That’s when an owner had nearly 100 German Shepherds in conditions that prompted the county to seize the dogs and turn them over to several rescues.
