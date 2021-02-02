Chatham Co. Police Department investigating Sunday shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at Westlake Apartments.
According to the police department, officers responded to the apartment complex after a shooting victim was taken by private car to a hospital.
Police say detectives have not determined a motive and whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information about this crime that might assist detectives is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
