COVID-19 vaccine event coming to Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - DHEC says it’s working with rural communities across the state to hold more vaccination events. Especially people who may not have access to hospitals.
Emergency services is teaming up with DHEC to host a vaccine event on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Jasper County. The vaccine event will be held in the Mary Ellis building just a few blocks away from Jasper County Emergency Services and to register all you have to do is call (866) 365-8110, confirm you are in the phase 1A, and make your appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will be relatively small.
“Based on all of those factors we are expecting 108 vaccines at the clinic here. But, again, there are other opportunities throughout the community to get a vaccine,” Jasper Emergency Services Director Russell Wells said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, vaccine appointments were still available. If you are unable to get an appointment, you can go on DHEC’s website to their COVID vaccine tracker you can look up other options nearby. Jasper County says this event is a good sign for the future.
“It provides us a streamlined opportunity to share information, coordinate with them, and planning for community based testing events, and as a vaccine begins to rule out the opportunity to do community-based vaccines that will help us plan with them.”
For those who do get an appointment, the vaccine will be given inside, and recipients will be expected to be monitored for 15 to 20 minutes.
“You will automatically be registered for your second dose with a follow on event that would be March 4 and March 11, respectively.”
