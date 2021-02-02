COVID-19 vaccine event coming to Jasper Co.

Emergency services is teaming up with DHEC to host a vaccine event on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Jasper County. The vaccine event will be held in the Mary Ellis building just a few blocks away from Jasper County Emergency Services and to register all you have to do is call (866) 365-8110, confirm you are in the phase 1A, and make your appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine.