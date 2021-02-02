Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Winds remain brisk through early Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as we’ll likely see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and a slight chance for showers. The front stalls over the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds and scattered showers. A stronger cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier and colder air returning.
Today will be sunny and cool. It will be breezy with gusts to 25mph. Highs 50-53.
Tonight will be clear, breezy and cold. Lows 30-35 with wind chills as low as 25.
Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. We start with a morning freeze then it will be sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. We start with a morning freeze then it will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and milder, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 40.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows near 30.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 50s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Small Craft Advisory in effect until late tonight. Today: NW winds at 20 kts with gusts to 30 kts, seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: NW winds at 20-25 kts with gust to 30 kts, seas 3-5 ft. Wednesday: NW winds at 15-20 kts with gusts to 25 kts diminishing to to 10-15 kts, seas 2-4 ft.
