Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday with dry but MUCH colder air. Winds remain brisk through early Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WX DAYS as we’ll likely see another morning freeze. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and a slight chance for showers. The front stalls over the area Saturday into Sunday so we’ll keep lots of clouds and scattered showers. A stronger cold front will finally push through Sunday evening with drier and colder air returning.