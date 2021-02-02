Dr. Gerard Tate introduced as End Gun Violence director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah was briefly introduced to the newest leader of the End Gun Violence initiative on Tuesday.
Dr. Gerard Tate is now the fourth director in about five years that the police department has used the anti-gun violence initiative.
Dr. Tate began his official duties yesterday, taking on responsibility for the daily management of the End Gun Violence program. The City’s police department adopted the initiative about five years ago to address gun-related issues by using a public health approach to eliminate violence in what’s described as a healing and transformational way.
A ten-year Army veteran, Dr. Tate has also worked for police departments in Missouri and California, along with serving as a strategy and innovation officer for violence prevention in Washington D.C. Tate briefly introduced himself at today’s weekly news briefing at City Hall, and detailed what his next few days will entail.
“I’m excited to be here and get started,” Dr. Tate says. “I’ll spend the next few days touring, meeting community members, people in government, some of our academic institutions. Just really getting a lay of the land.”
Tate takes the lead of End Gun Violence following a 2020 that saw increases in both homicides and assaults with guns compared to the previous two years.
