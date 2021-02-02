Healthcare clinic could be coming next to Statesboro City Hall for city employees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - City employees in Statesboro could soon have access to some healthcare that could be faster and safer.
This part-time clinic could help the city’s 300 plus employees save valuable time during the day by getting some of their healthcare here next to city hall instead of driving all over town. City leaders say it could also help with something even more valuable than time.
City Manager Charles Penny updated council members on the proposal. The city already contracts with some health providers for employee care. This plan would bring at least one healthcare professional here to the Joe Brannen Hall next door to city hall a few hours a day or a few days a week.
“We have a diverse workforce with many different needs. So, it’s important that we meet those needs and minimize their time away from work,” HR Director Demetrius Bynes said.
The time saved could better serve customers for the city. It could also give employees a safer bubble than spending time in a waiting room elsewhere and be possible exposed to COVID.
“This could not be a better time for that, especially with what we’re facing with regards to the pandemic. But it also gives us an opportunity to forward,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.
Penny promised to update council members and the community as it moves forward. They hope to have this in operation by the summer.
