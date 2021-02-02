Jesup police chief accused of sexual harassment

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Taxpayers in Jesup are faced with defending a lawsuit involving the police chief and allegations of sexual harassment.
The lawsuit filing comes a month after WTOC confirmed there is a pending criminal investigation underway into those allegations by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane and City Manager Mike Deal are among the city employees named in the lawsuit.
According to the civil complaint, three female employees accuse Lane of pattern of preying on young female employees, including lewd, sexually suggestive comments and unwanted physical touching. The lawsuit details include accusations that Lane tried to talk those employees into having sex with him. One of the women said she felt humiliated and resigned.
It also says Liberty County Sheriff’s Department investigated those allegations and found Lane violated the city’s sexual harassment policy, but he remains employed.
City Manager Mike Deal also is named it the lawsuit, personally, as he is in charge of city operations. He’s accused of allowing the police chief to remain employed.
WTOC called the City of Jesup and asked to speak with Deal and Lane in response to the lawsuit allegations. Staff with the city said neither was available for comment.
A copy of the lawsuit is below. WARNING: Vulgar language is in the complaint and could be difficult to read for some.
