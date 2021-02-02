Multiple arrests after undercover prostitution sting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple suspects were arrested after an undercover prostitution sting in Statesboro.
According to the Statesboro Police Department, over the past week officers used social media to arrange “dates.”
The cases included prostitution (offering to commit a sexual act for money), pimping (aiding or facilitating a person in committing an act of prostitution), and pandering (soliciting a sexual act for money). Drugs and firearms which accompanied the participants were also seized, according to police.
Three persons (women and men) were arrested for prostitution. Each was screened by a trained investigator after their arrest to ensure that they had not been trafficked or forced into involuntarily committing the act.
Nine men were arrested and charged with pandering. One male was arrested and charged with pimping.
The following individuals were charged in the operations:
- Rodger Bonnette (45 years old, Bonnett Rd, Portal, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
- Rodney King (45 years old, Walden Way, Statesboro, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
- Justin Unkel (36 years old, W. Inman St, Statesboro, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
- Spencer Curry (31 years old, Hodges Cir, Claxton, Ga): 1 count of Prostitution, 1 count of Sexual Battery, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce)
- Todd Noonan (52 years old, Okatee Dr, Savannah, Ga): 1 count of Pandering, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana (less than one ounce)
- Juan Flores (45 years old, Stoney Crossing, Bluffton, SC): 1 count of Pandering
- Caroline Graham (24 years old, Durham Pkwy, Pooler, Ga): 1 count of Prostitution, 1 count of Possession of Heroin, 1 count of Possessing a Drug Related Object, and a State Court Bench Warrant.
- Devon Howard (25 years old, Burkhalter MHP, Statesboro, Ga): 1 count of Pimping, 1 count of Obstruction
- Kevin Niemyer (22 years old, Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
- Robert Oglesby (30 years old, Roberts Bridge Rd, Sylvania, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
- William Lanier (53 years old, Hwy 17, Millen, Ga): 1 count of Pandering, 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Nigeria Collins (20 years old, 37th St, Savannah, Ga): 1 count of Prostitution
- David Davis (42 years old, West Parrish St, Statesboro, Ga): 1 count of Pandering
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.