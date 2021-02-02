Publix Pharmacy now offering COVID-19 vaccine by appointment

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open through Publix Pharmacy.
The online portal to sign up for appointments opened Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.
Spots will fill fast as only about six Publix locations in Chatham County are offering the vaccines.
Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Only those in Phase 1a+ plus are eligible for the vaccines right now, which includes the following:
- first responders
- healthcare workers
- individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and
- residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
For county availability and to schedule an appointment, click here.
