Savannah Alliance of Pastors calls for SCCPSS to stick to return plan

“So we are the voice of our community. So we are the voice of our parishioners. We want to safely see our young people back in school. But only when it’s safe,” says Pastor Thomas Sills of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. “And that’s why the alliance of pastors, most of us we’re not in church. We’re virtual. We’re drive-in services. If there are some who are in the sanctuary we are so spread out to practice safety. So we’re not just preaching to the school board, we’re practicing it ourselves.”