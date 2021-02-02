Savannah Alliance of Pastors calls for SCCPSS to stick to return plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Religious leaders in Savannah say the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System needs to stick to its strategic plan for reopening schools.
The Savannah Alliance of Pastors gathered at the Board of Education building on Bull Street Tuesday morning to encourage the school system to ignore pressure from parents and only return to the classroom when it is safe for students and teachers.
“So we are the voice of our community. So we are the voice of our parishioners. We want to safely see our young people back in school. But only when it’s safe,” says Pastor Thomas Sills of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. “And that’s why the alliance of pastors, most of us we’re not in church. We’re virtual. We’re drive-in services. If there are some who are in the sanctuary we are so spread out to practice safety. So we’re not just preaching to the school board, we’re practicing it ourselves.”
The group says they’re hoping the board will focus on getting teachers and staff vaccinated and ignore pressure from parents before making a final decision.
