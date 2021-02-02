Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport adds two more nonstop flights to Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Silver Airways will soon offer nonstop flights from Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
The routes to Tampa International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will begin April 1, 2021.
“It’s great to see that Silver Airways has included Savannah/Hilton Head International in their expansion plans. Having these direct flights to Tampa and Fort Lauderdale will certainly enhance our nonstop options to the south,” Savannah Airport Commission executive director Greg Kelly said in a statement. “Both airports have been unserved from SAV for many years, so we’re looking forward to working with Silver to make sure these routes are successful.”
Service to Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale will operate four times weekly. Members of United’s MileagePlus and JetBlue’s loyalty programs can earn frequent flyer miles for travel through Silver’s network.
Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Silver Airways’ website by clicking here.
With these additions, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport offers 29 nonstop destinations through nine airlines.
