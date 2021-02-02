SCDOT to stop toll collections on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Pkwy in June

SCDOT and its contractor who operates the toll, Conduent Transportation, will be communicating with the more than 32,000 Palmetto Pass customers during the coming months on procedures to close their accounts, return their transponders, and how they might receive refunds of their deposits. Answers to frequently asked questions about Palmetto Pass accounts can be found on the website here. The public may also call the Palmetto Pass customer service center at 843-342-6718.