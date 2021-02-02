SCDOT to stop toll collections on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Pkwy in June

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced it will stop collecting tolls on Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021.
The agency says it is now preparing to convert the corridor to a non-tolled road, including ceasing the sale of new Palmetto Pass accounts on February 28, 2021. Palmetto Pass customers pay their toll charges with a pre-paid balance instead of stopping at the toll booths on the Parkway to pay in cash.
SCDOT and its contractor who operates the toll, Conduent Transportation, will be communicating with the more than 32,000 Palmetto Pass customers during the coming months on procedures to close their accounts, return their transponders, and how they might receive refunds of their deposits. Answers to frequently asked questions about Palmetto Pass accounts can be found on the website here. The public may also call the Palmetto Pass customer service center at 843-342-6718.
SCDOT will continue maintaining the Parkway as part of its statewide road system after the toll is discontinued.
