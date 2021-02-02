Several big development sites in Chatham Co. continue to move ahead, businesses showing interest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Development of much-needed industrial, manufacturing and warehouse space to help aid with the growth of the port continues in Chatham County despite the lingering economic affects of the pandemic.
Tens of millions of square feet of space for new and already established companies are being cleared and readied, and that means new jobs for the area.
Bids are currently being received to start development of the Rockingham Farms project, which sits off Veterans Parkway in Savannah.
SEDA’s President and CEO, Trip Tollison, said they hope to sign a contractor in about three weeks to begin infrastructure work at the site.
Tollison described some of Rockingham Farms’ potential.
“Anywhere from light manufacturing to port-related warehouse institutional type stuff. Certainly e-commerce folks are buzzing around and looking at it, but it’s an exciting project.”
One stalled by the pandemic, but still moving forward in the western part of Chatham County is the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center.
Tollison said, “Right now we’ve got about seven companies, eight companies that are really looking into opportunities out there. I will say that the pandemic has really kind of slowed the manufacturing side down. The interest is there, definitely. But it’s hard to convince a large-scale manufacturing operations to make a multi-multi million dollar investment on a Zoom call.”
Another development site not far from there is one in Bloomingdale along the final leg of the Jimmy DeLoach extension between Highway 80 and I-16.
“If we’re doing this right, a few years from now we’ll have about ten million square feet of additional space out there as well.”
Between the three development areas, Tollison thinks the county could soon have 25-30 million more square feet of industrial space that will not only lead to port growth, but job growth as well.
