Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Thunderstorm Safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry see about 60-70 Thunderstorm days a year, most commonly occurring in the spring and summer.
For a thunderstorm to be severe, it must include one of the following: Wind ≥58 miles per hour, hail ≥ 1,00″ in diameter (quarter-sized) or a tornado. Lightning is not within the criteria for severe thunderstorms.
Each of these pose a different risk to life and property.
Damaging wind is the most common type of severe weather, causing millions of dollars of damage across Georgia and South Carolina each year. Straight-line wind events peak in the spring, but we can also see downbursts throughout the summer months.
Hail can occur every month if the conditions are right, but we typically see it in April and May. Most hailstones don’t surpass 2″ in diameter, but hailstones have been recorded as large as 4.5″ in north Georgia.
If a tornado is radar-indicated or confirmed, a thunderstorm will also be classified as “severe”. Keep in mind, weak tornadoes and straight-line wind can cause similar damage, and both need to be taken seriously.
For each of these threats, make sure you stay away from windows, are on the lowest level of your home and in an interior room if possible.
During a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, conditions are favorable for a severe storm to develop at any moment.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning means a threat is imminent, and you should get inside if caught outdoors.
Going over your family’s safety plan ahead of our peak severe thunderstorm season can save a lot of stress down the line.
You can always be ahead of the storm by downloading the WTOC weather app, which will send you severe weather alerts once enabled.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.