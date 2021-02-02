Travelers react to new public transit mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new public transportation mask mandate not catching many travelers by surprise on Tuesday.
For those we spoke to, like Tahan Williams, it wasn’t much of an impact.
“No, I just made sure I had masks available to go with. Extra, that stay with me.”
Although others say they did see and take some new precautions.
“Yeah, I see a lot of people wearing double masks,” said Isabella Oviedo, who was flying to New Jersey.
“And even us, we wore double masks on the plane because it’s really close,” added Jacklyn McGill.
Precautions that Williams feels are wise, which is why he’s on board with the new mandate.
“I agree, the virus could be sitting prone and you don’t even know. So, I could be sitting next to you on a plane and I just breath wrong now you got it. Now you take it back home to your kids, you take it back to your wife, they take it to somebody else and that’s how it spreads. So, I agree with it.”
With the new mandate comes the potential of criminal and civil penalties for violators.
Something Oviedo feels may be the subtle push that some need.
“I mean I think that’s good though because there’s some people that don’t think of others.”
At the end of the day McGill says it’s just a mask.
“I feel like wearing a mask isn’t asking for a lot. I mean, there’s so much more they could make us do. Like wearing gloves or putting other things on for protection and I feel like the mask is the least.”
A small act that they’re hoping will go a long way.
“I feel like as soon as we do this it will be over quicker,” Oviedo said.
“Like work together to stay safe and we’ll be able to take the mask off,” added McGill.
Here’s a look at what’s under the mask mandate---
Anyone using any form of public transportation is required to wear a mask.
That includes on board planes, trains, buses, boats, subways, taxis and ride-shares.
As well as inside airports and other transportation hubs.
The mask also needs to have at least two or more layers of breathable fabric and needs to be secured. Scarves and bandanas do not fulfill this.
The order does exempt children under the age of two and those who have a disability who cannot wear a mask.
