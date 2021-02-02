Tuesday: Brisk, sunnier day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a cold, breezy Tuesday morning. Under an initially cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s. It feels like it’s in the mid-20s to lower 30s when the wind blows.
The sky will clear out between 6 and 8 a.m. from northwest to southeast. A mostly sunny day is in the forecast. The temperature warms into the upper 40s to near 50° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-50s by mid-afternoon. A breeze will blow all day, making it feel even chillier.
The temperature plummets into the low to mid-40s right after sunset and a freeze is expected tomorrow morning. Plan on a temperature around 30° in Savannah through the Wednesday morning commute.
Sunshine sends Wednesday temperatures to near 50° by noon and into the mid-50s by mid-afternoon.
A warmer, cloudier pattern develops heading into Friday and, at some point a cold front will move trough. A wetter, colder Saturday is possible followed by a more significant push of cold air early next week.
There is a lot of uncertainty in next week’s forecast, but a hard freeze is possible.
Have a wonderful Tuesday,
Cutter
