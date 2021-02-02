Veterans Council of Chatham County honors 100-year-old veteran

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Council of Chatham County honored a special veteran Monday at their monthly meeting in Thunderbolt.
100-year-old Euel Akins was recognized for his service in World War II. A Statesboro native, Akins served in the 10th Mountain Division in the mountains of Italy.
He was recently inducted into the 10th Mountain Division’s Warrior Legend Hall of Fame.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, he was unable to attend that event in September, so the Veterans Council made sure he was taken care of.
Akins was at a loss for words.
“No words, words couldn’t... just unexpected. I’m overwhelmed… lost for words,” Akins said.
